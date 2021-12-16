Queen cancels traditional pre-Christmas lunch with family
Published
The Queen has decided to cancel a traditional pre-Christmas lunch with other members of the Royal Family amid fears over spiking COVID cases across the UK.Full Article
Published
The Queen has decided to cancel a traditional pre-Christmas lunch with other members of the Royal Family amid fears over spiking COVID cases across the UK.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch with her extended family due to surging coronavirus cases in the..
The Queen is still to make a final decision on whether to hold her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week.
It's never too late to cross someone off of your holiday list. And now, with these 30 gifts, gadgets, and thoughtful gifts on sale,..