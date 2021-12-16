Music producer Flow La Movie, 8 others, die in Dominican Republic plane crash
Flow La Movie, who worked with Latin artists including Bad Bunny, died Wednesday among 9 others in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic.
Seven passengers and two crew members were killed after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing in Santo..