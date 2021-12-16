"Each six months will be better than the last six months", England's chief medical officer has said, as he predicted it could be "possibly 18 months" until a wide range of vaccines covers all variants of the coronavirus.Full Article
'Each six months will be better than the last' says chief medical officer
'Each six months' of pandemic will be better than the last, says chief medical officer
"Each six months will be better than the last six months", England's chief medical officer has said, as he predicted it could be..
