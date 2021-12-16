Missionaries kidnapped by Haitian gang have been released, police say
Published
A group of missionaries, including 16 Americans and one Canadian, who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, according to police.Full Article
Published
A group of missionaries, including 16 Americans and one Canadian, who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, according to police.Full Article
Watch VideoThe remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian..
null / ContentForAll/Shutterstock
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Dec 16, 2021 / 10:17 am (CNA).
The final 12..