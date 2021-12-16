We are starting to get data about the spread of Omicron, almost three weeks on from when the first case of the new COVID variant was detected in the UK.Full Article
What the data tell us about the spread of Omicron
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
EU regulators: J&J vaccine booster OK to give after 2 months
SeattlePI.com
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drugs regulator said Wednesday that people 18 and older can receive a booster..
-
Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries
SeattlePI.com
-
Businessinsider.co.za | The US has surpassed 800,000 Covid-19 deaths amid Omicron variant spread and slowing vaccination rates
News24
-
The US has surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 deaths amid Omicron variant spread and slowing vaccination rates
Business Insider
-
Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite An Optimistic Outlook
OilPrice.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 Omicron: NZ 'vulnerable' until more people have booster
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand may need to delay international border reopening in the face of the 'incredibly fast' spread of the Omicron variant, to..