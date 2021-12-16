Mercedes withdraws appeal against controversial Formula 1 season finale
Published
A safety car decision by the FIA had led to Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning his first F1 world championship.Full Article
Published
A safety car decision by the FIA had led to Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning his first F1 world championship.Full Article
Mercedes ended the dispute over the Formula One season finale on Thursday when it withdrew its appeal of the controversial finish..
Leading international arbitration Lawyer Duncan Bagshaw has heavily criticized FIA’s handling of the highly controversial ending..