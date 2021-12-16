Just under one million people at high risk from COVID are still waiting for their booster, even though the rollout has now been opened up to all adults, according to analysis by Sky News.Full Article
Nearly a million at-risk people still waiting for COVID booster jabs
Sky News0 shares 1 views
