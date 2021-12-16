Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Closing Arguments Are Set to Begin
Published
Prosecutors said Ms. Holmes, the Theranos founder, deliberately chose to lie instead of letting the start-up fail.Full Article
Published
Prosecutors said Ms. Holmes, the Theranos founder, deliberately chose to lie instead of letting the start-up fail.Full Article
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been on trial for fraud for more than three months.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Once-lionized entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes wrapped up seven days of testimony in her criminal fraud..