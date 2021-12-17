Sutton house fire: Woman arrested after four boys die in house blaze
Published
The children were two sets of twins aged three and four who were home alone, the fire brigade says.Full Article
Published
The children were two sets of twins aged three and four who were home alone, the fire brigade says.Full Article
Firefighters rushed to the scene just before 7pm on Thursday and pulled the two sets of twins out of the house before performing..
A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London.