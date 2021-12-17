A man has been charged with murder and arson after a fire left one person dead in Reading.Full Article
Man charged with murder and arson after fatal fire in Reading
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man charged with murder and arson after fire left one dead in Reading
Belfast Telegraph
A man has been charged with murder and arson after a fire which left one person dead in Reading.
-
Police given more time to question man over fatal fire in Reading
Belfast Telegraph
-
Reading fire: One dead and others unaccounted for in flats blaze
BBC Local News
-
Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson as 'number of people unaccounted for'
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Reading fire: One dead and others unaccounted for
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Police searching for 'signs of life' hours after fire leaves one dead - man arrested on suspicion of murder
Sky News
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after one person died in a fire in Reading - as a number of people remain..