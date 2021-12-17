Adrienne Adams Wins Race to Become New York City Council's Next Speaker
Published
In an early political setback for Eric Adams, Adrienne Adams emerged from a hard-fought race with the votes she needed to be council speaker.Full Article
Published
In an early political setback for Eric Adams, Adrienne Adams emerged from a hard-fought race with the votes she needed to be council speaker.Full Article
Queens Councilmember Adrienne Adams, the chair of the public safety committee at a town hall meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio in..