Rock star Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case following a New Year's Eve incident with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.Full Article
Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery - but will not face any punishment
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty in US hotel assault case
Wales Online
The pair will now not have to appear in court and there will be no trial
Advertisement
More coverage
Rod Stewart and son plead guilty to battery after altercation at exclusive US hotel
Daily Record
Court records released on Friday show the singer and his son Sean Stewart entered guilty pleas to misdemeanour charges of simple..