Explosion at Pakistan bank kills at least 14
Published
Officials say the blast in the southern city of Karachi may have been caused by a gas leak.Full Article
Published
Officials say the blast in the southern city of Karachi may have been caused by a gas leak.Full Article
The blast occurred near a bank in Karachi. Police are trying to ascertain whether it may have been a gas leak or militants that..
At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi’s industrial area,..