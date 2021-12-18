French Cup match between Paris FC and Lyon suspended after fan violence
Published
Crowd trouble forced the Round of 64 domestic cup match between Lyon and host Paris FC to be called off after half-time on Friday.Full Article
Published
Crowd trouble forced the Round of 64 domestic cup match between Lyon and host Paris FC to be called off after half-time on Friday.Full Article
French football has been plagued by crowd violence this season and the latest incident saw Lyon's match against Paris FC called off..