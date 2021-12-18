Mets name veteran Buck Showalter manager
The New York franchise taps a new manager to go along with their new GM and new high-priced ace.Full Article
The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager, owner Steven Cohen announced on Twitter Saturday.
The freshly pared list includes one veteran managerÂ and the bench coaches from two of the majors' most successful teams in..