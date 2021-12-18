Netherlands to go into Christmas lockdown over Omicron variant surge
Published
European countries are hoping to stem a new COVID-19 wave by reintroducing tough restrictions.Full Article
Published
European countries are hoping to stem a new COVID-19 wave by reintroducing tough restrictions.Full Article
The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly contagious..
Watch VideoCarolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose..