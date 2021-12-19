Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege' attempt at Sikh Golden Temple in India
Published
Eyewitnesses allege the man had tried to commit a sacrilegious act at the Golden Temple in India.Full Article
Published
Eyewitnesses allege the man had tried to commit a sacrilegious act at the Golden Temple in India.Full Article
The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place..
The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place..