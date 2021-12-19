Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Round-by-round analysis for boxing rematch
Published
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley enter the ring for a rematch of their August bout, which was won by Paul in a split decision.
Published
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley enter the ring for a rematch of their August bout, which was won by Paul in a split decision.
A rematch is set to headline the latest PPV offering in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night
#jakepaul #tyronwoodley2..
Jake Paul has made the most of the cruiserweight limit for his rematch with Tyron Woodley, weighing in heavier for the bout than he..