Injured Root unable to field on day four of second Ashes Test
Published
England captain Joe Root does not take to the field on day four of the second Test in Adelaide because of an injury.Full Article
Published
England captain Joe Root does not take to the field on day four of the second Test in Adelaide because of an injury.Full Article
England look likely to head to the third Ashes Test 2-0 down after a painful day in more ways than one for captain Joe Root.
Joe Root fell in the final over of the fourth day on Sunday to leave England in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468..