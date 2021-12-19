A sixth child has died following Tasmania's jumping castle tragedy
Published
A sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, has died following the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy in Tasmania.Full Article
Published
A sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, has died following the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy in Tasmania.Full Article
A sixth child has been confirmed as having died following the jumping castle tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in..
The death toll of a jumping castle tragedy in Devonport has climbed to six, after police confirmed another child had succumbed to..