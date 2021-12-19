Pompidou architect Richard Rogers dies
Published
Pioneering, sometimes controversial architect who designed some of the world's most iconic buildings.Full Article
Published
Pioneering, sometimes controversial architect who designed some of the world's most iconic buildings.Full Article
Richard Rogers - the architect behind iconic buildings such as the Millennium Dome, the Pompidou Centre and the Lloyd's of London..
BBC Local News: London -- He also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd's of London building.