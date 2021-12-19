Joe Manchin Says He Can't Support Build Back Better Act
“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” Mr. Manchin said on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ citing concerns about adding to the national debt.Full Article
US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he will vote no on the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden's key social spending..
CNN’s Manu Raju reports.
President Joe Biden supports the Build Back Better Act, which includes stimulus payments in Child Tax Credit if extended in 2022.