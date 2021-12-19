Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO dies at 55 after colon cancer battle

Kangol Kid (real name Shaun Shiller Fequiere), a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

