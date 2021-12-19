Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to take over Brexit brief after Lord Frost's resignation
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will take on Lord Frost's Brexit responsibilities following his resignation, Downing Street has said.Full Article
The Foreign Secretary will be in charge of the UK's future relationship with the European Union, according to Downing Street