Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dead after backstage 'altercation' at LA music festival
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler is dead following an "altercation" at Once Upon a Time in LA music festival that ended with a victim being hospitalized.
The Los Angeles based rapper was reportedly stabbed in the neck backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival.