Emma Raducanu: What does 2022 hold for Sports Personality of the Year winner?
Published
As the awards for 2021 keep rolling in, BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner Emma Raducanu has her eyes set firmly on 2022.Full Article
Published
As the awards for 2021 keep rolling in, BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner Emma Raducanu has her eyes set firmly on 2022.Full Article
The 19-year-old did not drop a single set at Flushing Meadows
The 19-year-old was in with some stiff competition as Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley took second place, and Adam Peaty was in..