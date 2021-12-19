Leftist Boric set to become new Chile president as Kast concedes defeat
Published
Gabriel Boric has defeated the right-wing populist Jose Antonio Kast. Voters were presented with two candidates with polar opposite views.Full Article
Published
Gabriel Boric has defeated the right-wing populist Jose Antonio Kast. Voters were presented with two candidates with polar opposite views.Full Article
His far-right rival José Antonio Kast conceded defeat less than 90 minutes after polls closed on Sunday.
Voters in Chile will choose between two candidates with polar opposite views. Early results have indicated a lead for left-wing..