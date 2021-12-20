'No visible sign of sacrilege': Police on Punjab's Kapurthala gurdwara lynching
Police has said that as of now, no visible sign of sacrilege has been detected after a man was beaten to death at the Kapurthala gurdwara.
"Everything was found intact including the holy Guru Granth Sahib," Inspector General of Police Gurinder Singh Dhillon stated.