Rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after being stabbed at a Los Angeles musical festival.Full Article
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dies after being stabbed at LA festival
Organisers called off the festival after the stabbing
The Los Angeles based rapper was reportedly stabbed in the neck backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival.