Hospitality venues will now have to close at 8pm each night, as new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant come into effect.Full Article
Ireland brings in 8pm curfew for pubs and restaurants as new COVID rules come into force
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Irish Deputy PM says the 5% of the nation's unvaccinated population is causing a problem
Bleacher Report AOL
Ireland will impose a midnight curfew on bars, restaurants and nightclubs from November 18 as the country sees a new surge in..