B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway reopens to commercial traffic
The Coquihalla Highway has reopened to commercial traffic and inter-city buses a month after it was significantly damaged by floods and mudslides.Full Article
The storm-damaged Coquihalla Highway is now expected to reopen to commercial traffic on Monday, according to the B.C. government.