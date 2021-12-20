Alaa Abdel Fattah: Leading Egyptian activist jailed for five years
Published
Alaa Abdel Fattah is convicted of spreading false news after a trial called a sham by rights groups.Full Article
Published
Alaa Abdel Fattah is convicted of spreading false news after a trial called a sham by rights groups.Full Article
Alaa Abdel Fattah was a prominent activist during the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak
Prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah was sentenced to five years for spreading fake news. President Sissi announced the end of the..