Chiefs' Travis Kelce among 51 NFL players placed on COVID-19 list on Monday
Chiefs seven-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce was perhaps the most notable name of the 51 NFL players to land on the COIVD-19 reserve list Monday.
