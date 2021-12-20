NSW sets new national daily COVID-19 case record with 3,057 infections
Published
NSW has again hit a daily record in COVID-19 infections, with the state reporting 3,057 new cases on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
NSW has again hit a daily record in COVID-19 infections, with the state reporting 3,057 new cases on Tuesday.Full Article
NSW has posted another national record of 12,226 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to increase ahead of New Year's Eve..
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday..