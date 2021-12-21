Boris Johnson has confirmed he will not introduce any further COVID restrictions in England before Christmas, but warned that the situation remains "finely balanced" ahead of the New Year.Full Article
No further restrictions in England before Christmas, Boris Johnson says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England lockdown: 8 post-Christmas Covid restrictions faced if Boris Johnson imposes circuit breaker
Brentwood Gazette
The Prime Minister is considering going back to Step 2 restrictions from these dates.
Advertisement
More coverage
New moves to cancel Christmas celebrations unlikely despite Omicron surge
Hull Daily Mail
Boris Johnson did not impose new restrictions on Monday, but he said the Government will ‘reserve the possibility’ of taking..