NHL players won't play in Beijing Olympics as COVID-19 cases, game postponements surge
Published
NHL players went to five Olympics from 1998 to 2014 but didn't go in 2018, when players outside of the NHL suited up for their respective countries.
Published
NHL players went to five Olympics from 1998 to 2014 but didn't go in 2018, when players outside of the NHL suited up for their respective countries.
The league's players will not be allowed to participate in the second consecutive Winter Game, following a surge in positive cases..