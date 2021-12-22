Stafford throws two touchdowns as Rams beat Seahawks
Matthew Stafford throws two touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks, while the Philadelphia Eagles also win.Full Article
