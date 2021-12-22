Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports.Full Article
Yangon (AFP) Dec 22, 2021
A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar Wednesday killed at least one person and left..
Around 200 rescuers are reportedly involved in the ongoing search for bodies. Accidents and deaths are common in the poorly..