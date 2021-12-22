Madagascar police chief swims 12 hours to safety after helicopter crash
Published
Madagascar's police minister and an air force mechanic succeeded in swimming for 12 hours to safety after their helicopter crashed in the Indian Ocean.Full Article
Published
Madagascar's police minister and an air force mechanic succeeded in swimming for 12 hours to safety after their helicopter crashed in the Indian Ocean.Full Article
Serge Gelle swam to safety after his helicopter crashed while visiting the site of a shipwreck that killed..