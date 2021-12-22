Texas A&M opts out of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; alternative opponent sought for Wake Forest
Published
Texas A&M will be unable to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
Published
Texas A&M will be unable to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
Texas A&M withdrew from the Gator Bowl, leaving Wake Forest, for the moment, without an opponent.
Texas A&M will not participate in the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues within the program, leaving Wake Forest without an..