New York member of Proud Boys pleads guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of Secret Service
Mark Greene became the fifth of 50 people charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction.
Matthew Greene, 34, has pleaded guilty in federal court to two criminal charges: conspiracy and obstruction of an official..