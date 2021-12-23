Hong Kong university removes Tiananmen massacre statue
Over 100 pro-democracy activists have been arrested since Beijing implemented the national security law in Hong Kong.
Workers at the University of Hong Kong dismantle the sculpture commemorating the 1989 massacre.
The sculptor of the removed statue says he is 'totally shocked' and plans to claim any compensation for damage to the sculpture.