China has put 13 million people in the city of Xi'ian into lockdown in a bid to control a spike in coronavirus cases.Full Article
China locks down 13 million people after city records 211 COVID cases
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
China’s Xi’an City Locks Down 13 Million Residents Due to New COVID Outbreak
Veuer
But you’ll never guess for how many cases. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Covid 19: China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi'an
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Live updates: Israeli death due to delta, not omicron
SeattlePI.com
TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli hospital says a man who was reported to have died from the omicron variant of the coronavirus was..
-
China orders 13 million residents into lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise
CBC.ca
-
China puts 13 million residents in lockdown ahead of Games
SeattlePI.com
-
China increases efforts to control Covid outbreaks ahead of Winter Olympics
Belfast Telegraph
-
Xian locks down 13 mil people as China races to zero-COVID for Olympics
Japan Today