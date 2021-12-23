Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan offer first glimpse of Lilibet Diana: See the precious holiday photo
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan released a holiday card on Thursday with a welcome surprise: our first look at their 6-month-old daughter.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the picture on their 'family holiday' card
Happy holidays, from Archie, Lili and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!