Georgia high school QB Robbie Roper dies at 18 from surgery complications
Published
Robbie Roper, a high school quarterback from Georgia who had been offered several college scholarships, died at 18 from surgery complications.
Published
Robbie Roper, a high school quarterback from Georgia who had been offered several college scholarships, died at 18 from surgery complications.
Robbie Roper -- a star high school quarterback from the 2022 class in Georgia -- tragically died on Wednesday after complications..
Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 recruit and quarterback of Roswell High School in Georgia, died at the age of 18, his family..