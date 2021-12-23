UK records 119,789 new COVID cases - highest daily figure since start of pandemic
Published
The UK has recorded 119,789 new COVID cases in the latest 24-hour period - the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 119,789 new COVID cases in the latest 24-hour period - the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.Full Article
Northern Ireland has recorded the highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Watch VideoThe Omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in..