Joan Didion, acclaimed writer, dies at 87 of Parkinson's disease
Acclaimed memoirist and novelist Joan Didion has died at age 87 of Parkinson's disease. The California-born author had several best-selling books.
Didion was known for her piercing insights and understated glamor. She died of Parkinson's disease at her home in Manhattan.
Didion died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, her publisher said.