Author Joan Didion dies at 87
Published
Didion was known for her piercing insights and understated glamor. She died of Parkinson's disease at her home in Manhattan.Full Article
Published
Didion was known for her piercing insights and understated glamor. She died of Parkinson's disease at her home in Manhattan.Full Article
One of the country's greatest writers has passed away. E! News can confirm best-selling author Joan Didion died on Thursday, Dec...
Didion died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, her publisher said.