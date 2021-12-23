Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Capitol riot records
Published
Donald Trump is pushing for White House records relating to the 6 January Capitol riot to be kept from the public.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump is pushing for White House records relating to the 6 January Capitol riot to be kept from the public.Full Article
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from..
A federal appeals court granted former President Trump’s request to pause the release of key White House records from his..