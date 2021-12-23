The Queen is expected to deliver a particularly personal Christmas Day message as she prepares for her first festive period since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.Full Article
Photo released of Queen in first Christmas Day message since death of Prince Philip
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will spend Christmas with the Queen at Windsor
Queen Elizabeth is facing her first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip - who died in April - and her son Charles and..
The Queen cancels planned stay at Sandringham over Christmas due to COVID safety fears
It will be the Queen's first Christmas following her late husband Prince Philip's death earlier this year
Queen Elizabeth II to skip Christmas trip amid omicron surge
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England amid..
